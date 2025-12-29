Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a crucial three-day visit to West Bengal on Monday evening, as assembly elections loom in the near future.

His initial stop was the BJP office after landing at Kolkata airport around 7:25 pm. There, Shah aims to assess the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections, according to a senior BJP leader.

During his stay, Shah will hold a series of meetings, including discussions with RSS functionaries and separate sessions with BJP's legislators and local leaders. He may conclude his visit with a tour of a Bengali icon's residence, although this part of the itinerary remains tentative.

(With inputs from agencies.)