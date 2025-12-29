Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a strategic three-day visit to West Bengal in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections. His visit involves meetings with BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, and a potential visit to a Bengali icon's house, as he assesses the party's preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:50 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal Ahead of Assembly Elections
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a crucial three-day visit to West Bengal on Monday evening, as assembly elections loom in the near future.

His initial stop was the BJP office after landing at Kolkata airport around 7:25 pm. There, Shah aims to assess the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections, according to a senior BJP leader.

During his stay, Shah will hold a series of meetings, including discussions with RSS functionaries and separate sessions with BJP's legislators and local leaders. He may conclude his visit with a tour of a Bengali icon's residence, although this part of the itinerary remains tentative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global
3
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

 India
4
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025