Pope Leo Confronts U.S. Bishops on Immigration Policies

VATICAN CITY - In a bold move, Pope Leo directly challenged U.S. bishops to take a firm stance on President Donald Trump's immigration policies, expressing deep concern over the treatment of immigrants.

During the Wednesday meeting at the Vatican, the first U.S. pope, Leo, received numerous letters from immigrants living in fear of deportation under current policies. The gathering included bishops and social workers from the U.S.-Mexico border, who echoed the need for strong advocacy.

Despite a more reserved demeanor compared to the late Pope Francis, Leo's recent comments indicate a growing criticism of Trump's policies, sparking reactions among conservative Catholics. His advocacy for migrant rights is evident as he privately met with American Catholics involved in migrant ministry, celebrating their essential work.

(With inputs from agencies.)