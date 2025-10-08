High-Level Meeting Post West Bengal Unrest

In a significant development, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The gathering occurred amid heightened tensions following an attack on BJP officials in the state.

The encounter comes on the heels of violence in West Bengal, where BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted during their assessment of flood and landslide damage in the Dooars region. Photographic documentation of the meeting was shared by the president's office on X.

In response to the attack, the Lok Sabha secretariat has instructed the Union Home Ministry to provide a comprehensive report within three days. This demand underscores the serious nature of the incidents impacting West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)