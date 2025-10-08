Left Menu

High-Level Meeting Post West Bengal Unrest

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following an attack on BJP MPs in West Bengal. The meeting comes after BJP MPs were injured during a visit to the flood-hit Dooars region. The Lok Sabha seeks a detailed report on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:13 IST
High-Level Meeting Post West Bengal Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The gathering occurred amid heightened tensions following an attack on BJP officials in the state.

The encounter comes on the heels of violence in West Bengal, where BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted during their assessment of flood and landslide damage in the Dooars region. Photographic documentation of the meeting was shared by the president's office on X.

In response to the attack, the Lok Sabha secretariat has instructed the Union Home Ministry to provide a comprehensive report within three days. This demand underscores the serious nature of the incidents impacting West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
2
Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
4
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025