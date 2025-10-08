Left Menu

Kemi Badenoch's Bold Plan: Abolish Stamp Duty and Slash Government Spending

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, announced plans to abolish stamp duty on homes and implement spending cuts to reduce government borrowing. This move is a part of her broader strategy to restore the party's reputation and potentially position herself as the next prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:51 IST
Kemi Badenoch
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a striking announcement at the Tory party conference, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch pledged to abolish the stamp duty on homes in England and Northern Ireland. This transaction tax, currently imposed on properties worth more than 125,000 pounds, has been criticized for hindering economic mobility and growth.

Badenoch's commitment to eliminating this tax is part of a larger agenda aimed at revamping the Conservative Party's image, which has been tarnished by past disarray and division, particularly following the Brexit vote. Alongside tax reforms, she plans to cut 47 billion pounds annually by trimming welfare, aid, and government workforce costs, directing half these savings towards reducing Britain's significant deficit.

The other half of the savings is intended for tax reductions or new spending initiatives. In contrast to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's warnings about Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, Badenoch invoked George Bernard Shaw to emphasize her differing approach to political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

