Caught Between Wars: The Unexpected Journey of Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein

A student from Gujarat, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, facing a prison sentence in Russia, joined the military only to surrender shortly thereafter. He hoped to escape the ordeal by reaching the Ukrainian border.

Hussein's family in Morbi is desperately appealing to the Indian government for his safe return, revealing deep concerns for their son's welfare amid uncertain wartime conditions.

The incident has stirred inquiries into the circumstances leading to his military involvement, with police examining how Hussein obtained necessary travel documents and the details of his alleged drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)