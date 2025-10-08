Caught Between Wars: The Unexpected Journey of Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein
Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, a student from Gujarat, joined the Russian military to avoid a prison sentence in a drug case. He later surrendered to Ukrainian forces. His family is appealing for his safe return amid ongoing investigations into his situation and circumstances surrounding his enlistment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Morbi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A student from Gujarat, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, facing a prison sentence in Russia, joined the military only to surrender shortly thereafter. He hoped to escape the ordeal by reaching the Ukrainian border.
Hussein's family in Morbi is desperately appealing to the Indian government for his safe return, revealing deep concerns for their son's welfare amid uncertain wartime conditions.
The incident has stirred inquiries into the circumstances leading to his military involvement, with police examining how Hussein obtained necessary travel documents and the details of his alleged drug case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maoist Couple Surrenders in Jharkhand, Joins Mainstream
Sixteen Naxalites surrender in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh: Police.
Maoist Leader's Surrender Marks New Chapter in Telangana
Indian National's Struggle from Russian Army to Ukrainian Surrender
Surrender of Wanted Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Marks a Turning Point