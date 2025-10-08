Trump Escalates Tensions with Calls for Imprisonment of Opposition Leaders

In a dramatic escalation of political warfare, U.S. President Donald Trump has made an unprecedented call to imprison Chicago's Mayor, Brandon Johnson, and Illinois' Governor, JB Pritzker, both prominent Democrats. This comes as his administration prepares to deploy military troops to Chicago, citing concerns over immigration enforcement.

Trump's demands target his political adversaries, accusing them of failing to protect federal immigration officials. This rhetoric follows his persistent strategy of advocating for the incarceration of political opponents since his entry into politics in 2015, with former FBI Director James Comey being an early target.

Despite Trump's aggressive tactics, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that most Americans disapprove of deploying troops to U.S. cities without an explicit external threat, further fueling the contentious debate over his administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)