US Domestic Affairs: Sky Delays, Economics Shifts, and Shutdowns

Air traffic control staffing issues continued for a second day, delaying over 3,000 flights as the U.S. government shutdown stretches into its seventh day. The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the delays to staffing shortages, affecting major airports from Houston to Newark.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran's debut stirred debate on interest rate cuts amid inflation concerns. As economic uncertainty looms, the minutes from September's meeting are anticipated to shed more light on the Fed's strategy amid a slowing job market and 2.7% inflation.

Meanwhile, with the Senate rejecting funding measures, federal workers face compensation uncertainty during the shutdown. Political tensions rise as various sectors, including defense and energy, face scrutiny under shifting U.S. policies, while public opinion reflects discomfort with domestic troop deployments.

