US Domestic Affairs: Sky Delays, Economics Shifts, and Shutdowns
The U.S. faces multiple challenges as the government shutdown persists: flight delays from air traffic control staffing, economic uncertainties voiced by the Federal Reserve, and the impact on federal workers. Additionally, controversies emerge with Trump's proposed policy shifts, while international relations and domestic disputes remain focal points.
Air traffic control staffing issues continued for a second day, delaying over 3,000 flights as the U.S. government shutdown stretches into its seventh day. The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the delays to staffing shortages, affecting major airports from Houston to Newark.
Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran's debut stirred debate on interest rate cuts amid inflation concerns. As economic uncertainty looms, the minutes from September's meeting are anticipated to shed more light on the Fed's strategy amid a slowing job market and 2.7% inflation.
Meanwhile, with the Senate rejecting funding measures, federal workers face compensation uncertainty during the shutdown. Political tensions rise as various sectors, including defense and energy, face scrutiny under shifting U.S. policies, while public opinion reflects discomfort with domestic troop deployments.
