YSRCP Women's Wing Protests Against Spurious Liquor Menace

The YSRCP women's wing staged statewide protests in Andhra Pradesh against the spurious liquor menace, blaming it for several deaths. Demonstrations targeted the excise department, accusing the TDP-led government of encouraging illegal liquor operations and warning of intensified agitation if no action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The YSRCP women's wing organized statewide protests in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, demanding an end to the spurious liquor menace, which has reportedly claimed several lives.

Protesters gathered outside excise department offices in districts including Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Nellore. Women leaders were seen smashing liquor bottles on roads, chanting slogans against the TDP-led government.

Accusations by the opposition party allege that the NDA coalition has enabled TDP leaders to monopolize the liquor trade, thus promoting illegal liquor production and sales. The women cadres warned of escalating protests if the government fails to address the issue promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

