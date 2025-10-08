YSRCP Women's Wing Protests Against Spurious Liquor Menace

The YSRCP women's wing organized statewide protests in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, demanding an end to the spurious liquor menace, which has reportedly claimed several lives.

Protesters gathered outside excise department offices in districts including Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Nellore. Women leaders were seen smashing liquor bottles on roads, chanting slogans against the TDP-led government.

Accusations by the opposition party allege that the NDA coalition has enabled TDP leaders to monopolize the liquor trade, thus promoting illegal liquor production and sales. The women cadres warned of escalating protests if the government fails to address the issue promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)