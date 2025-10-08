Political Tensions Rise: TMC and BJP Clash in Tripura

In a scathing attack, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of devolving into a mere 'signboard' within the state. He claimed that the TMC's recent delegation visit to Agartala was a tactical move to divert national attention from a brutal attack on BJP lawmakers in north Bengal.

The situation escalated after a six-member TMC team from Kolkata visited Agartala following reports that their state headquarters was attacked, allegedly by BJP supporters. The backdrop of this conflict is a violent incident in north Bengal where BJP's MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted while providing relief to flood-affected families.

Chief Minister Saha asserted that while a protest rally by the BJP denounced the attack, his government remains vigilant against politically fueled violence. He warned TMC against exacerbating tensions and emphasized the party's diminishing influence in Tripura.

