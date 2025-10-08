Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: TMC and BJP Clash in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the TMC, labeling it a 'signboard' in the region. He accused the party of redirecting attention from a violent attack on BJP lawmakers in north Bengal. A TMC delegation's visit to Agartala follows alleged vandalism of their office by BJP activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:53 IST
Political Tensions Rise: TMC and BJP Clash in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of devolving into a mere 'signboard' within the state. He claimed that the TMC's recent delegation visit to Agartala was a tactical move to divert national attention from a brutal attack on BJP lawmakers in north Bengal.

The situation escalated after a six-member TMC team from Kolkata visited Agartala following reports that their state headquarters was attacked, allegedly by BJP supporters. The backdrop of this conflict is a violent incident in north Bengal where BJP's MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted while providing relief to flood-affected families.

Chief Minister Saha asserted that while a protest rally by the BJP denounced the attack, his government remains vigilant against politically fueled violence. He warned TMC against exacerbating tensions and emphasized the party's diminishing influence in Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

 Austria
2
Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

 Global
3
Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

 India
4
Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025