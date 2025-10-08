Left Menu

Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

Bangladesh's interim government has labeled Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's comments regarding the country's general election as unwarranted, emphasizing it as a domestic issue. The statement follows strained Dhaka-New Delhi relations post-2024 'July Uprising'. India advocates for inclusive polls as Bangladesh seeks the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:03 IST
Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India
Foreign Secretary
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government in Bangladesh has taken exception to recent remarks made by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri about the upcoming general election, describing them as 'completely unwarranted.' They assert the elections are purely an internal subject.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain further reiterated that India's statement that it supports free and fair elections in Bangladesh is not pertinent to the issue at hand, which is exclusively a national concern for Bangladesh.

Relations between Bangladesh and India have been strained since the 2024 'July Uprising' led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime. There have been calls for democratic processes as many Awami League leaders face charges and trials continue in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025