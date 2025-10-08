Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

The interim government in Bangladesh has taken exception to recent remarks made by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri about the upcoming general election, describing them as 'completely unwarranted.' They assert the elections are purely an internal subject.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain further reiterated that India's statement that it supports free and fair elections in Bangladesh is not pertinent to the issue at hand, which is exclusively a national concern for Bangladesh.

Relations between Bangladesh and India have been strained since the 2024 'July Uprising' led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime. There have been calls for democratic processes as many Awami League leaders face charges and trials continue in the country.

