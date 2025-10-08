Germany Reverses Fast-track Citizenship Amid Shifting Migration Attitudes

Germany's parliament on Wednesday repealed a fast-track citizenship initiative, highlighting a rapidly changing perspective on migration within the country's thriving economy.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative government upheld a campaign promise by overturning the legislation, which was designed for "exceptionally well integrated" individuals to gain citizenship within three years rather than five. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt argued that a German passport should symbolize successful integration rather than incentivize illegal immigration.

Despite efforts by conservatives to overturn other reforms like dual citizenship, key elements of the new citizenship law remain. Many argue that the fast track was under-utilized, with few of 2024's record 300,000 naturalizations occurring through this program. The move comes amid a broader shift in public attitudes toward immigration, influenced by pressures on local services and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany in polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)