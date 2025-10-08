Left Menu

Telangana Caste Row Resolved: Ministers Reconcile Amid Controversy

In Telangana, a caste-related conflict between state ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar was resolved when Prabhakar apologized. The issue, which had grown contentious following alleged derogatory remarks and a viral video, saw a peaceful conclusion mediated by State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:11 IST
Telangana Caste Row Resolved: Ministers Reconcile Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, the recent caste-related controversy between ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar has been resolved. The resolution came after BC Welfare Minister Prabhakar issued a formal apology to Laxman Kumar on Wednesday. The conflict initially arose from Prabhakar's alleged derogatory remark, which took on a casteist dimension.

The situation diffused following a conciliatory meeting mediated by State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. Prabhakar, emphasizing the welfare of the Congress party, reiterated that there was no malicious intent behind his words. Despite denying any deliberate offense, Prabhakar expressed regret and asked for the incident to be settled.

Laxman Kumar appealed to the community and public to consider the matter resolved, highlighting his respect for Prabhakar. He had previously demanded an apology over the incident, which had prompted some Congress MLAs to express solidarity. The apology marks the closure of what Goud termed a 'settled Congress family issue.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
2
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
3
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal
4
Syria's Lost Souls: The Push to Find the Missing

Syria's Lost Souls: The Push to Find the Missing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025