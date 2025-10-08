Telangana Caste Row Resolved: Ministers Reconcile Amid Controversy
In Telangana, a caste-related conflict between state ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar was resolved when Prabhakar apologized. The issue, which had grown contentious following alleged derogatory remarks and a viral video, saw a peaceful conclusion mediated by State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud.
In Telangana, the recent caste-related controversy between ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar has been resolved. The resolution came after BC Welfare Minister Prabhakar issued a formal apology to Laxman Kumar on Wednesday. The conflict initially arose from Prabhakar's alleged derogatory remark, which took on a casteist dimension.
The situation diffused following a conciliatory meeting mediated by State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. Prabhakar, emphasizing the welfare of the Congress party, reiterated that there was no malicious intent behind his words. Despite denying any deliberate offense, Prabhakar expressed regret and asked for the incident to be settled.
Laxman Kumar appealed to the community and public to consider the matter resolved, highlighting his respect for Prabhakar. He had previously demanded an apology over the incident, which had prompted some Congress MLAs to express solidarity. The apology marks the closure of what Goud termed a 'settled Congress family issue.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
