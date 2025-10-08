Left Menu

Bihar's NDA Showcases Unity Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's NDA led by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary asserts unity in upcoming elections, amidst ongoing seat-sharing talks. While discussions continue among alliance leaders, past cryptic messages from HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi hint at underlying tensions. The election runs on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:51 IST
Bihar's NDA Showcases Unity Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary declared on Wednesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar remains 'completely united,' promising details of seat-sharing arrangements post-discussions. The talks, he emphasized, are conducted in a cordial atmosphere among all alliance parties.

Choudhary addressed reporters, affirming unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He mentioned continuous discussions involving Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha with BJP leaders. He assured that soon the alliance's structure and seat allocations will be disclosed.

This statement follows former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's cryptic post on X regarding NDA seat-sharing negotiations. Manjhi quoted a poetic verse suggesting potential dissatisfaction with the proceedings.

Simultaneously, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired a BJP election committee meeting in Patna. Maurya expressed confidence in NDA's victory in the upcoming Bihar elections, dismissing reports of dissatisfaction among allies including Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan.

The Election Commission has announced Bihar's assembly election schedule. The elections for 243 seats will occur on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14. The voter list finalized 7.42 crore electors; reduced from 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

 Global
2
Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

 Global
3
Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

 Global
4
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025