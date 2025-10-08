Bihar's NDA Showcases Unity Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary declared on Wednesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar remains 'completely united,' promising details of seat-sharing arrangements post-discussions. The talks, he emphasized, are conducted in a cordial atmosphere among all alliance parties.

Choudhary addressed reporters, affirming unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He mentioned continuous discussions involving Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha with BJP leaders. He assured that soon the alliance's structure and seat allocations will be disclosed.

This statement follows former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's cryptic post on X regarding NDA seat-sharing negotiations. Manjhi quoted a poetic verse suggesting potential dissatisfaction with the proceedings.

Simultaneously, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired a BJP election committee meeting in Patna. Maurya expressed confidence in NDA's victory in the upcoming Bihar elections, dismissing reports of dissatisfaction among allies including Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan.

The Election Commission has announced Bihar's assembly election schedule. The elections for 243 seats will occur on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14. The voter list finalized 7.42 crore electors; reduced from 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)