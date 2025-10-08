Left Menu

High-Stakes Gold Debacle: Guyanese Business Tycoons Face Extradition

Guyanese businessmen Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed face extradition to the U.S. on charges of fraud and money laundering linked to gold exports. Their firm is accused of defrauding both the U.S. and Guyanese governments. Azruddin, set to become opposition leader, claims political persecution is at play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:06 IST
High-Stakes Gold Debacle: Guyanese Business Tycoons Face Extradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyanese businessman and political figure Azruddin Mohamed, along with his father Nazar Mohamed, could soon be extradited to the United States following charges of fraud and money laundering tied to gold exports. This development was confirmed by Guyana's Attorney General, pending a formal request from U.S. authorities.

The Mohameds, owners of the gold-exporting firm Mohamed's Enterprise, were indicted last week by a Florida court for conspiracy to defraud the government of Guyana and enrich themselves illicitly. The businessmen also face substantial tax allegations from Guyana's tax authority. Opposition leader by November, Azruddin claims his political pursuits have fueled these charges as a form of persecution.

Prosecutors allege the Mohameds employed fraudulent customs declarations and bribed officials to facilitate gold shipments to Miami and Dubai without due taxes. This scheme, starting in 2017, reportedly resulted in a $50 million loss to Guyanese authorities. As part of legal proceedings, a substantial gold shipment has been seized in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

 Global
2
Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

 Global
3
Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

 Global
4
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025