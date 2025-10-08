Guyanese businessman and political figure Azruddin Mohamed, along with his father Nazar Mohamed, could soon be extradited to the United States following charges of fraud and money laundering tied to gold exports. This development was confirmed by Guyana's Attorney General, pending a formal request from U.S. authorities.

The Mohameds, owners of the gold-exporting firm Mohamed's Enterprise, were indicted last week by a Florida court for conspiracy to defraud the government of Guyana and enrich themselves illicitly. The businessmen also face substantial tax allegations from Guyana's tax authority. Opposition leader by November, Azruddin claims his political pursuits have fueled these charges as a form of persecution.

Prosecutors allege the Mohameds employed fraudulent customs declarations and bribed officials to facilitate gold shipments to Miami and Dubai without due taxes. This scheme, starting in 2017, reportedly resulted in a $50 million loss to Guyanese authorities. As part of legal proceedings, a substantial gold shipment has been seized in Miami.

