Trump's Stance on Antifa: A Federal Crackdown

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a strong federal response against the antifa movement, labeling it a 'terrorist organization.' He emphasized a more threatening approach than that previously posed by antifa, also targeting the movement's financiers in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:18 IST
In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged that federal law enforcement will adopt a significantly tougher stance on the antifa movement, which he has branded a 'terrorist organization.'

Trump indicated that the federal response will be more intimidating than antifa's previous actions. The President also mentioned targeting the financiers behind the movement.

The announcement was made during a White House event, marking a decisive moment in the administration's approach to civil unrest and dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

