Trump's Stance on Antifa: A Federal Crackdown

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged that federal law enforcement will adopt a significantly tougher stance on the antifa movement, which he has branded a 'terrorist organization.'

Trump indicated that the federal response will be more intimidating than antifa's previous actions. The President also mentioned targeting the financiers behind the movement.

The announcement was made during a White House event, marking a decisive moment in the administration's approach to civil unrest and dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)