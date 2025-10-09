Argentina Strikes a Balance: Curbing Presidential Decrees

In a significant legislative move, Argentina's lower house has approved a law designed to limit the use of presidential emergency decrees, posing a considerable challenge to President Javier Milei's executive powers. Despite Milei's party being a minority in both legislative chambers, the measure passed with 140 votes in favor and 80 against, while 17 abstained.

The new legislation stipulates that both Congress and the Senate must approve any new emergency executive decree within 90 days, or it becomes nullified. While President Milei maintains the power to veto this law, critics argue his use of decrees has been excessive, creating institutional damage. Conversely, the ruling party contends that this law could be destabilizing and foster legal uncertainty.

This policy shift enables the opposition to block decrees with a simple majority in either chamber, necessitating broader consensus for the administration's agenda. As midterm elections on October 26 loom, this will be a vital test for Milei, who faces legislative limitations amid efforts to advance his reform agenda.

