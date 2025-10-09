Left Menu

Argentina Strikes a Balance: Curbing Presidential Decrees

Argentina's lower house passed a law limiting presidential emergency decrees, challenging the powers of President Javier Milei. The legislation, which needs Senate and Congress endorsement within 90 days, limits executive actions unless backed by broader consensus. Midterm elections will test Milei's reformist agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:31 IST
Argentina Strikes a Balance: Curbing Presidential Decrees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Argentina's lower house has approved a law designed to limit the use of presidential emergency decrees, posing a considerable challenge to President Javier Milei's executive powers. Despite Milei's party being a minority in both legislative chambers, the measure passed with 140 votes in favor and 80 against, while 17 abstained.

The new legislation stipulates that both Congress and the Senate must approve any new emergency executive decree within 90 days, or it becomes nullified. While President Milei maintains the power to veto this law, critics argue his use of decrees has been excessive, creating institutional damage. Conversely, the ruling party contends that this law could be destabilizing and foster legal uncertainty.

This policy shift enables the opposition to block decrees with a simple majority in either chamber, necessitating broader consensus for the administration's agenda. As midterm elections on October 26 loom, this will be a vital test for Milei, who faces legislative limitations amid efforts to advance his reform agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global
2
Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
4
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025