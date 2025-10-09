Left Menu

Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

Argentina's lower house passed a bill curbing presidential emergency decrees, challenging President Javier Milei's powers. Approved by 140-80 votes, the bill may return to the Senate. Critics say the decrees cause institutional damage. Milei faces a test in the upcoming elections, crucial for his reform agenda.

09-10-2025
In a significant move, Argentina's lower house has approved a bill aimed at curbing the use of presidential emergency decrees, directly challenging the executive authority of President Javier Milei. The measure passed with 140 votes in support, 80 against, and 17 abstentions.

Although the bill received prior clearance from the Senate, modifications mean it must return to the upper chamber for approval. President Milei retains the option to veto the legislation. The ruling party claims the bill may destabilize governance and create legal uncertainty, but critics argue that Milei's reliance on executive decrees has been excessive, causing institutional damage.

This legislative adjustment would empower the opposition to block decrees with a simple majority in any chamber, thus requiring the administration to forge broader consensus for its political agenda. As Argentina prepares for midterm elections on October 26, the outcome will be pivotal for President Milei, especially if his party fails to gain significant support, impeding his reform initiatives.

