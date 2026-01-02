Left Menu

Seismic Alert: Powerful Earthquake Jolts Mexico During Presidential Briefing

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Mexico, disrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's press briefing. The epicentre was near San Marcos, Guerrero. Despite interruptions, Sheinbaum confirmed with Gov. Evelyn Salgado that no serious damage occurred. Residents in Mexico City and Acapulco evacuated to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:24 IST
Seismic Alert: Powerful Earthquake Jolts Mexico During Presidential Briefing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 rattled southern and central Mexico on Friday, disrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press briefing of the year as emergency alarms blared.

The epicentre of the quake was near San Marcos in Guerrero state, close to the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, as reported by Mexico's national seismological agency.

The U.S. Geological Survey noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles, about 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo in Guerrero, approximately 57 miles from Acapulco. After consulting with Guerrero's Governor Evelyn Salgado, President Sheinbaum reassured the public that no severe damage had been reported. The incident prompted residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco to flee to the streets in a panic.

TRENDING

1
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
2
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global
3
Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

 India
4
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026