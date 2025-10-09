Kim Jong Un Calls for Renewed Loyalty as North Korea Marks Party Milestone

As North Korea approaches a significant milestone— the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party—leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated the call for loyalty to socialism, praising the party's enduring legacy in a speech reported by state media KCNA. The event is capturing international attention with high-profile guests such as Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian party chairman Dmitry Medvedev attending the celebrations.

North Korea is set to welcome foreign dignitaries, including Vietnamese Communist Party representatives led by chief To Lam, marking the first visit of its kind in nearly two decades. This interaction is expected to result in cooperation agreements, according to insiders. Kim Jong Un honored the party's founders and anti-Japanese fighters, attributing the party's current strength to their groundwork.

The potential for a grand military parade in Pyongyang looms, though confirmation from the nuclear-armed state is pending. This follows Kim's recent shared appearance with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a massive parade in Beijing. South Korean intelligence suggests signs of preparation for such a display this week, reflecting the party's historical and ongoing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)