US Government Shutdown: Impasse and Implications on Politics and Economy

The US government shutdown, initiated on October 1 due to disputes over health insurance subsidies, continues with no resolution in sight. Polls blame Republicans and President Trump more than Democrats. The shutdown's economic impacts include a delay in government data releases, though the stock market remains resilient.

09-10-2025 08:48 IST
The partial shutdown of the US government has entered its second week as the political deadlock persists, sparked by a standoff over health insurance subsidies.

Polls indicate that both Republicans and President Donald Trump are receiving more blame for the shutdown than Democrats. Despite the impasse, the US stock market has hit record highs.

The ongoing shutdown has resulted in significant delays in the release of key economic data, affecting both policy decisions and market reactions.

