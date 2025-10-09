Left Menu

Ceasefire Celebrations Amidst Tensions: Israel and Palestine Agree on Hostage Deal

A ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Palestine, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, sees celebrations in Gaza despite ongoing Israeli strikes. The agreement marks a significant step towards ending two years of warfare, but leaves many questions unanswered, including governance of Gaza and Hamas disarmament.

On Thursday, Palestinians and Israelis celebrated the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to halt the Gaza conflict. The agreement, reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, marks a pivotal moment towards ending two years of relentless warfare.

Hostages might start returning home as early as Saturday, with Israeli troops withdrawing within 24 hours, signaling hope for peace despite continued Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet is set to deliberate on the deal, and the mood was euphoric in both Gaza and Israel, where families of hostages gathered in celebration.

However, unresolved issues remain, as Hamas refuses to disarm and plans for governing Gaza post-conflict are still ambiguous. Yet, the agreement is hailed as historic by leaders despite some opposition within the Israeli government, suggesting the path to lasting peace remains fraught with challenges.

