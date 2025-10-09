Ceasefire Celebrations Amidst Tensions: Israel and Palestine Agree on Hostage Deal

On Thursday, Palestinians and Israelis celebrated the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to halt the Gaza conflict. The agreement, reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, marks a pivotal moment towards ending two years of relentless warfare.

Hostages might start returning home as early as Saturday, with Israeli troops withdrawing within 24 hours, signaling hope for peace despite continued Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet is set to deliberate on the deal, and the mood was euphoric in both Gaza and Israel, where families of hostages gathered in celebration.

However, unresolved issues remain, as Hamas refuses to disarm and plans for governing Gaza post-conflict are still ambiguous. Yet, the agreement is hailed as historic by leaders despite some opposition within the Israeli government, suggesting the path to lasting peace remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)