Political Rhetoric: Akhilesh Yadav vs Mayawati

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party took a subtle jab at Mayawati's BSP, alleging collusion with their 'oppressors' for mutual gain. Meanwhile, Mayawati thanked the BJP for maintaining Dalit memorials and criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly exploiting Dalit icons for political power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:40 IST
On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party cast indirect criticism towards Mayawati and her BSP, suggesting their alliance with their 'oppressors' was based on mutual benefits.

Earlier in the day, during a rally, Mayawati acknowledged the BJP's efforts in maintaining memorials of Dalit figures and accused the Samajwadi Party of duplicity for allegedly leveraging Dalit icons to gain electoral power.

Mayawati diverted from naming individuals but expressed satisfaction with the Yogi Adityanath government for committing to preserve parks and memorials from her tenure. She attributed this cooperation to a letter she wrote to the chief minister, ensuring ticket proceeds are allocated for upkeep rather than diverted elsewhere.

