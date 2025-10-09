Left Menu

Centenarians March to the Polls: Bihar's Elderly Voters Uphold Democracy

In Dullalpur village, centenarians like Sona Devi and Rameshwar Das are eager to vote in Bihar's upcoming elections. Their commitment highlights democracy as both a right and a celebration. With over 14,000 centenarian voters, Bihar embraces its seasoned citizens' dedication to the electoral process as a testament to democracy's enduring significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the upcoming Bihar elections drawing near, the spotlight is on Dullalpur village, where centenarians like Sona Devi and Rameshwar Das eagerly anticipate casting their votes. Wrapped in vibrant saris, these elderly residents demonstrate that age is no barrier to democratic participation.

The passion for voting pervades Dullalpur, situated in the Chehrakala block of Vaishali district, an area known for its rich democratic history dating back to the sixth century BC. Voters over 100 years old are a focal point, as approximately 14,000 such residents have been identified by the Bihar Election Commission.

Their unwavering dedication serves as a source of inspiration for families and younger generations, underscoring the profound connection between India's past and present democratic processes. As Bihar prepares for elections on November 6 and 11, these centenarians remind us that democracy is both a privilege and a lifelong commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

