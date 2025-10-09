Left Menu

Maharashtra's Farm Crisis: Congress Demands Central Relief

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticizes PM Modi for not announcing relief for Maharashtra's rain and flood-affected farmers and calls the state's compensation a 'cruel joke.' He demands substantial central assistance and highlights administrative failures under the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:42 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to announce a relief package for farmers affected by severe rains and floods in the state. Sapkal labeled the state government's Rs 31,628-crore compensation as a 'cruel joke,' arguing that substantial assistance is necessary.

The Congress leader noted that since May, unseasonal rain has devastated crops across Maharashtra, and the state government's package fails to meet expectations. Sapkal accused the package of being a 'bogus accounting exercise,' as it includes compensation previously covered under crop insurance.

Sapkal further attacked the BJP-led state and central governments for allegedly being politically motivated and administratively failing, highlighting issues such as rising crime and inadequate governance in Maharashtra. He urged for better law enforcement and condemned recent attacks, calling for immediate action.

