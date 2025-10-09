Left Menu

Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

Andrej Babis, after securing a win in the Czech election, plans coalition talks with right-wing parties opposing Ukraine aid. His ANO party aims to end a Czech-led ammunition scheme for Ukraine, contrasting with the outgoing government's support. Babis commits to visiting Ukraine amidst strategic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:34 IST
Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

Andrej Babis engaged in dialogue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his election victory and subsequent coalition negotiations with right-wing parties less inclined to support Kyiv.

While the outgoing government led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala quickly provided military aid to Ukraine amid the 2022 invasion, Babis's ANO party seeks to halt a Czech-led initiative financially backed by the West to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Babis, a former prime minister, is aligning with right-wing and far-right parties against further Ukraine aid. Czech President Petr Pavel has advocated maintaining the ammunition program despite Babis's criticism of its cost and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
2
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

 India
4
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025