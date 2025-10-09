Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

Andrej Babis engaged in dialogue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his election victory and subsequent coalition negotiations with right-wing parties less inclined to support Kyiv.

While the outgoing government led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala quickly provided military aid to Ukraine amid the 2022 invasion, Babis's ANO party seeks to halt a Czech-led initiative financially backed by the West to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Babis, a former prime minister, is aligning with right-wing and far-right parties against further Ukraine aid. Czech President Petr Pavel has advocated maintaining the ammunition program despite Babis's criticism of its cost and transparency.

