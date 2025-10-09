Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Malta's Foreign Minister, Ian Borg, nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and efforts in the Middle East. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on Friday. Borg posted a picture with Trump on Facebook, expressing support for his peace initiatives.
- Country:
- Malta
On Thursday, Malta's Foreign Minister, Ian Borg, made headlines by nominating U.S. President Donald Trump for the illustrious Nobel Peace Prize. Borg cited Trump's pivotal role in negotiating peace deals, particularly between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as his efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
The announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner is keenly anticipated on Friday, while the nomination itself highlights a notable success. Recently, leaders from Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a 'historic' agreement at the White House, as described by Trump, aimed at ending longstanding hostilities.
The day also saw a significant development as Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to cease fire, part of Trump's broader initiative to quell the conflict in Gaza. Borg emphasized his support by posting a picture with Trump on Facebook, urging continued peace efforts in key global hotspots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malta
- Ian Borg
- Nobel Peace Prize
- Donald Trump
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Middle East
- Ukraine
- Israel
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions
Trump's Bold Middle East Peace Initiative: Hostage Release and Signing Ceremony
Trump's Neutral Stance on Middle East Peace Efforts
Trump Architects Middle East Peace Path: A Fragile Beginning