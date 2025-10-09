Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

On Thursday, Malta's Foreign Minister, Ian Borg, made headlines by nominating U.S. President Donald Trump for the illustrious Nobel Peace Prize. Borg cited Trump's pivotal role in negotiating peace deals, particularly between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as his efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner is keenly anticipated on Friday, while the nomination itself highlights a notable success. Recently, leaders from Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a 'historic' agreement at the White House, as described by Trump, aimed at ending longstanding hostilities.

The day also saw a significant development as Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to cease fire, part of Trump's broader initiative to quell the conflict in Gaza. Borg emphasized his support by posting a picture with Trump on Facebook, urging continued peace efforts in key global hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)