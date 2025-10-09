Rajasthan Congress Tensions Unveiled: Randhawa vs. Meena

In a revealing critique, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, addressed the tensions involving rebel leader Naresh Meena. Highlighting that party leadership values such as dedication and honesty surpass social media influence, Randhawa asserted that 'MLAs are not born on social media.'

The tensions became public as Randhawa and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra attended a tribute in Bikaner for the late leader Rameshwar Dudi. Meena's discontent emerged over being bypassed for a ticket in the Anta assembly bypoll, with Randhawa stating, 'I have never met him and he has never met me.'

Naresh Meena, however, contests these claims, pointing to several meetings they've purportedly had, evidenced by circulating photographs on social media. As Meena announces his independent candidacy, the friction between his supporters and the Congress highlights internal party challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)