Rajasthan Congress Tensions Unveiled: Randhawa vs. Meena

Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticized rebel Naresh Meena for his social media tactics in Rajasthan. Randhawa emphasized Congress values dedication and honesty. Meena, contesting independently, claims previous meetings with Randhawa despite Randhawa's disbelief. The friction arose when Meena was not chosen as an official candidate for the Anta bypoll.

Updated: 09-10-2025 19:19 IST
Rajasthan Congress Tensions Unveiled: Randhawa vs. Meena
In a revealing critique, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, addressed the tensions involving rebel leader Naresh Meena. Highlighting that party leadership values such as dedication and honesty surpass social media influence, Randhawa asserted that 'MLAs are not born on social media.'

The tensions became public as Randhawa and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra attended a tribute in Bikaner for the late leader Rameshwar Dudi. Meena's discontent emerged over being bypassed for a ticket in the Anta assembly bypoll, with Randhawa stating, 'I have never met him and he has never met me.'

Naresh Meena, however, contests these claims, pointing to several meetings they've purportedly had, evidenced by circulating photographs on social media. As Meena announces his independent candidacy, the friction between his supporters and the Congress highlights internal party challenges.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

