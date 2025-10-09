Left Parties Rally in Delhi for Palestinian Solidarity, Urge End of India's Defense Ties with Israel
Left political groups in India rallied at Jantar Mantar, calling for an end to India's defense alliances with Israel while showing solidarity with Palestine. They criticized the government's stance and US support for Israel, emphasizing the need to support Palestinian independence and condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza.
In a demonstrative show of support for Palestinians, left-leaning political parties in India convened at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They called upon the central government to terminate defense agreements with Israel while asserting support for Palestinian independence.
Members from CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other left parties condemned the sustained violence against Palestinians since the creation of Israel. They criticized the support Israel receives from the US, which they argue empowers Tel Aviv's aggressive actions.
Prominent leaders like Amarjit Kaur and Ravi Rai emphasized that India's silence on the issue may signal a lack of courage to address international injustices. The protestors urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.
