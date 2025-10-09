Conrad Sangma's Mission for Peace and Normalcy in Manipur

In a bid to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma paid a visit to the state on Thursday. During his two-day visit, Sangma met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, an official statement confirmed.

Accompanying Sangma were Y Joykumar Singh, the Manipur state unit president of the National People's Party (NPP), and Lorho S Pfoze, a former Member of Parliament representing Outer Manipur constituency, as per the Raj Bhavan statement.

Sangma, who arrived in Imphal earlier for his two-day visit, also engaged in discussions with representatives of civil society organizations and internally displaced persons. Stressing the importance of peace in the region, Sangma stated, "We would like to see normalcy return to Manipur, and part of that is ensuring a democratically elected government." The NPP holds seven seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)