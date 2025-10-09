Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Youth Lead Push Against Corruption and Censorship
Nepalese authorities arrested 18 Gen Z activists, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, during protests demanding the arrest of former leaders over mass killings. The movement opposes governmental corruption and social media bans, leading to the appointment of a caretaker government. A probe commission investigates the excessive force used during demonstrations.
In a striking protest against government corruption and censorship, Nepal Police detained 18 activists from the Gen Z group, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, in Maitighar on Thursday. Their demand? The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak for their alleged responsibility in the crackdown against demonstrators.
The Gen Z movement, mobilizing thousands of youths, held significant anti-government protests throughout Kathmandu in early September, which resulted in 76 fatalities. Demonstrators accuse authorities of failing to address their demands even after a caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, was formed.
To investigate the circumstances, a commission, led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, was established to scrutinize the police's forceful response. Meanwhile, youths mourned the deceased at a candlelight vigil in Naya Baneshwor, Kathmandu, and expressed continued dissent against ongoing corruption and social media restrictions.
