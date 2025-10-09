Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Youth Lead Push Against Corruption and Censorship

Nepalese authorities arrested 18 Gen Z activists, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, during protests demanding the arrest of former leaders over mass killings. The movement opposes governmental corruption and social media bans, leading to the appointment of a caretaker government. A probe commission investigates the excessive force used during demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:07 IST
Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Youth Lead Push Against Corruption and Censorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a striking protest against government corruption and censorship, Nepal Police detained 18 activists from the Gen Z group, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, in Maitighar on Thursday. Their demand? The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak for their alleged responsibility in the crackdown against demonstrators.

The Gen Z movement, mobilizing thousands of youths, held significant anti-government protests throughout Kathmandu in early September, which resulted in 76 fatalities. Demonstrators accuse authorities of failing to address their demands even after a caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, was formed.

To investigate the circumstances, a commission, led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, was established to scrutinize the police's forceful response. Meanwhile, youths mourned the deceased at a candlelight vigil in Naya Baneshwor, Kathmandu, and expressed continued dissent against ongoing corruption and social media restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025