Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Youth Lead Push Against Corruption and Censorship

In a striking protest against government corruption and censorship, Nepal Police detained 18 activists from the Gen Z group, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, in Maitighar on Thursday. Their demand? The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak for their alleged responsibility in the crackdown against demonstrators.

The Gen Z movement, mobilizing thousands of youths, held significant anti-government protests throughout Kathmandu in early September, which resulted in 76 fatalities. Demonstrators accuse authorities of failing to address their demands even after a caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, was formed.

To investigate the circumstances, a commission, led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, was established to scrutinize the police's forceful response. Meanwhile, youths mourned the deceased at a candlelight vigil in Naya Baneshwor, Kathmandu, and expressed continued dissent against ongoing corruption and social media restrictions.

