Jan Suraaj Party Announces First Candidate List Amid Assembly Polls

The Jan Suraaj Party announced its first lineup of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, creating speculation over its founder Prashant Kishor's potential candidacy. The debut list features notable figures such as Bhojpuri entertainer Ritesh Pandey and ex-IPS officer RK Mishra.

In a press briefing, party president Udai Singh indicated that Kishor might commence his campaign activities on October 11 from Raghopur, a seat held by Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the RJD. Singh highlighted that candidates span various social strata, including backward and minority communities.

The featured candidates also involve academic figures like former university vice-chancellor K C Sinha and medical professionals. Prominent names include Lata Singh, linked to former minister RCP Singh, and Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. The election dates are set for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

