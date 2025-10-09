Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to discuss the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Accompanied by senior party members, Baby emphasized unity within the INDIA bloc and dismissed seat-sharing hiccups. The CPI(M) is focusing on 11 strong seats. The alliance is expanding with new parties.

  • India

The political landscape in Bihar is heating up as CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby visited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This significant meeting, held at Yadav's residence, underlined the INDIA bloc's solidarity.

Accompanied by prominent Politburo members Vijay Raghavan and Ashok Dhavale, Baby used the opportunity to assure constituents of seamless cooperation within the alliance, despite speculations. In a conversation with PTI, he dismissed any notion of conflicts, stating, 'Everything is progressing well.'

The CPI(M) identified 11 constituencies where it enjoys strong support, gearing up for the elections. The INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, currently includes multiple parties and is in talks to expand further, potentially including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

