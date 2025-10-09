INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls

The political landscape in Bihar is heating up as CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby visited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This significant meeting, held at Yadav's residence, underlined the INDIA bloc's solidarity.

Accompanied by prominent Politburo members Vijay Raghavan and Ashok Dhavale, Baby used the opportunity to assure constituents of seamless cooperation within the alliance, despite speculations. In a conversation with PTI, he dismissed any notion of conflicts, stating, 'Everything is progressing well.'

The CPI(M) identified 11 constituencies where it enjoys strong support, gearing up for the elections. The INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, currently includes multiple parties and is in talks to expand further, potentially including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

