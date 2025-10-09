INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to discuss the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Accompanied by senior party members, Baby emphasized unity within the INDIA bloc and dismissed seat-sharing hiccups. The CPI(M) is focusing on 11 strong seats. The alliance is expanding with new parties.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Bihar is heating up as CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby visited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This significant meeting, held at Yadav's residence, underlined the INDIA bloc's solidarity.
Accompanied by prominent Politburo members Vijay Raghavan and Ashok Dhavale, Baby used the opportunity to assure constituents of seamless cooperation within the alliance, despite speculations. In a conversation with PTI, he dismissed any notion of conflicts, stating, 'Everything is progressing well.'
The CPI(M) identified 11 constituencies where it enjoys strong support, gearing up for the elections. The INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, currently includes multiple parties and is in talks to expand further, potentially including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jan Suraaj Party Announces First Candidate List Amid Assembly Polls
EC threatening Bengal govt officers, will not tolerate this: CM Mamata Banerjee on revision of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls.
Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks: BJP and LJP(RV) Forge Positive Path for Bihar Assembly Polls
BJP Gears Up for 2026 West Bengal Assembly Polls
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment