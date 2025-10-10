France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

The French political landscape is currently fraught with uncertainty, impacting both business and consumer sentiment, as reported by the country's central bank chief, Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Speaking on RTL radio, Villeroy noted that this instability has tangible effects on economic growth.

Despite these challenges, the French economy remains stable, according to the central bank leader. This assurance comes at a critical time as the nation grapples with its most severe political crisis in decades.

Amid this turbulence, President Emmanuel Macron is poised to appoint a new prime minister—the sixth in less than two years—in an effort to stabilize the euro zone's second-largest economy.

