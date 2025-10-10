Tony Blair's Peace Plan Legacy: From Kosovo to Gaza

Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, has emerged as a key figure in the United States' new peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Despite his contentious legacy in the Middle East, Blair holds a special place of reverence in Kosovo due to his influential role in ending the war there in 1999.

During his tenure, Blair, alongside former US President Bill Clinton, led an international coalition that executed a series of airstrikes against Yugoslavia, thus halting the crackdown on ethnic Albanians. In Kosovo, Blair's name symbolizes heroism, even inspiring the local naming of children after him.

Now considered for leading a transitional authority called the 'Board of Peace' in Gaza, Blair faces mixed reactions. While some admire his dedication to humanitarian causes, others express skepticism due to his Iraq War associations and concerns over Palestinian sovereignty in the proposed plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)