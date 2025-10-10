Macron's Political Juggle: France's Quest for Stability Amid Crisis

President Emmanuel Macron is tackling a political quandary, on the cusp of naming a new prime minister amidst France's deepening crisis.

With central bank warnings on economic risks, Macron must find a leader who can unify the fragmented parliament and navigate the fraught budget landscape.

Speculation is rife around potential candidates, with political leaders urging compromise and dialogue to avoid repeated governmental shakeups detrimental to growth.

