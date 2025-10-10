CPI(M) Gears Up for Bihar Elections with Mahagathbandhan

The CPI(M) declared its decision on Friday to field MLAs Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav in the upcoming Bihar elections. Both will seek reelection from their current constituencies, Bibhutipur and Manjhi, under the Mahagathbandhan banner.

Finalization of other party candidates will occur after seat-sharing discussions conclude, according to CPI(M) state committee member Manoj Chandravanshi. The choice to renomininate Kumar and Yadav was determined during a state committee meeting, overseen by party secretary MA Baby.

In a critique of the ruling Nitish Kumar government, Baby accused it of attempting to sway voters with last-minute populist measures. He expressed confidence in the public's desire for change, predicting the ascent of a Grand Alliance government.

(With inputs from agencies.)