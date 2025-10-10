Left Menu

Japan's Political Future in Limbo: Takaichi's Challenge

Sanae Takaichi's prospects of becoming Japan's first female prime minister are threatened as her party's coalition partner, Komeito, withdraws support. The political rift stems from a funding scandal and could lead to an opposition alliance seeking an alternative leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, amid Japan's critical diplomatic engagements.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:49 IST
Sanae Takaichi's ambition to become Japan's first female prime minister faced a critical setback after the junior coalition partner, Komeito, withdrew support. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had recently chosen Takaichi as its leader, yet without Komeito's backing, her path to premiership is jeopardized as opposition parties seek unity.

Following a fallout over a longstanding funding scandal, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito declared an end to the 26-year partnership with LDP. He announced that Komeito would not support Takaichi in the parliamentary vote, intensifying political instability just before significant diplomatic engagements, and causing the yen to strengthen after earlier declines.

Within this uncertain political climate, the opposition, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party, may rally around Yuichiro Tamaki, potentially upending Takaichi's economic policies. As Japan navigates urgent policy challenges, this political shift highlights the evolving era of a multi-party system, with Komeito aiming for a centrist reform agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

