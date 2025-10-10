Political Shifts Brewing in Karnataka: CM Change on the Horizon?

Karnataka's political climate is simmering with speculations about a potential change in leadership. BJP President B Y Vijayendra has highlighted growing discord within the ruling Congress as internal voices suggest a possible shift in the Chief Minister role, alongside a cabinet reshuffle by November.

This 'November revolution' is anticipated as the Congress government reaches the halfway point of its five-year tenure. Sources indicate internal strife and competition for the chief position may culminate in significant political developments following the Bihar assembly polls.

The brewing discord has been fueled by the power-sharing agreement between current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy, D K Shivakumar. The political dynamics suggest potential shifts, with the party yet to officially confirm the rumored 'rotational chief minister formula.'