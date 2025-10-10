White House Critiques Nobel Decision: Trump Overlooked for Peace Prize

In a sharp critique, the White House expressed disapproval of the Nobel Prize committee's selection of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for the peace prize, eschewing U.S. President Donald Trump. The administration praised Trump for his continual peace efforts and recent success in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung stated that politics had been prioritized over peace in the committee's decision. Highlighting Trump's contributions, Cheung asserted that Trump's humanitarian efforts are unparalleled, citing them as critical in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The Nobel decision arrived as President Trump released three celebratory videos of the Gaza ceasefire on his Truth Social account. However, he has yet to comment on being overlooked for the prize, despite his aggressive campaign for recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)