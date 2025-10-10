Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra hinted at major political changes in the state after the Bihar assembly polls. He suggested internal unrest within the ruling Congress about a potential change in leadership, as rumors spread about a possible 'November revolution,' involving a new chief minister and a cabinet reshuffle.
Karnataka's political landscape appears poised for significant shifts, as BJP President B Y Vijayendra pointed to potential changes in the state's leadership after the Bihar assembly elections. He cited internal murmurs within the Congress, hinting at a possible change in the Chief Minister's office by the year's end.
Vijayendra's comments add weight to the buzz around a 'November revolution'—a term used by some to describe anticipated political maneuvers coinciding with the Congress-led government's halfway mark. Speculations now focus on a cabinet reshuffle and a potential swap in the chief ministerial position.
Sources indicated that the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, might be contemplating a reshuffle to assert his continuity, despite previous agreements hinting at a rotational leadership with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Closed meetings among senior ministers are fueling rumors of impending changes, making Karnataka a focal point for political observers.
