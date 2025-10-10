Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced plans to send diplomats to India, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations. This statement follows talks with India's External Affairs Minister. Muttaqi assured that Afghan soil won't jeopardize India's interests and acknowledged India's call for an inclusive Afghan government.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced on Friday that diplomats from Kabul will be dispatched to India as part of a gradual effort to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The announcement came following an extensive dialogue held with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where various bilateral issues were discussed.
Muttaqi also conveyed assurances that Afghan territory will not be used to conduct any activities against Indian interests. Despite this development, India continues to push for an inclusive Afghan government as it still does not officially recognize the Taliban administration.
