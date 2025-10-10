Left Menu

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, hospitalized for fever and a urinary tract infection, is in stable condition and showing cheerfulness, according to a statement from Manipal Hospital. The 92-year-old leader is under regular observation but has made progress under the care of a specialized medical team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:35 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend
H D Deve Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's health condition is improving after being hospitalized with fever and a urinary tract infection. The 92-year-old, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital on October 6, is reportedly stable and in good spirits, according to hospital officials.

Gowda, a veteran politician and the patriarch of JD(S), is currently being observed in a regular hospital ward. His medical treatment involved a team of specialists who have managed his condition effectively, ensuring his recovery progresses smoothly.

On Friday, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math visited Gowda in the hospital. Despite his age and recent hospitalization, Gowda remains politically active, having recently addressed the press on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

 Russia
2
Air India's Technical Turbulence: A 787 Enigma

Air India's Technical Turbulence: A 787 Enigma

 India
3
Trump's Routine Check-up at Walter Reed: A Closer Look

Trump's Routine Check-up at Walter Reed: A Closer Look

 United States
4
Latur Police Cracks Cyber Crime Cases, Recovers 2.5 Lakh

Latur Police Cracks Cyber Crime Cases, Recovers 2.5 Lakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025