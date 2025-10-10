Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's health condition is improving after being hospitalized with fever and a urinary tract infection. The 92-year-old, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital on October 6, is reportedly stable and in good spirits, according to hospital officials.

Gowda, a veteran politician and the patriarch of JD(S), is currently being observed in a regular hospital ward. His medical treatment involved a team of specialists who have managed his condition effectively, ensuring his recovery progresses smoothly.

On Friday, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math visited Gowda in the hospital. Despite his age and recent hospitalization, Gowda remains politically active, having recently addressed the press on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)