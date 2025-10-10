Left Menu

India and UK Set Sail for Enhanced Defence Cooperation

Union Minister Sanjay Seth and UK counterpart Vernon Coaker assessed ongoing defence collaborations, emphasizing enhanced naval cooperation. Their dialogue occurred during the UK Carrier Strike Group's India visit, highlighting mutual interests in indigenous defence manufacturing and firming ties for Indo-Pacific security under the 'India-UK Vision 2035'.

The Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and his UK counterpart, Vernon Coaker, evaluated the ongoing defence collaborations between their countries on Friday. Their meeting, occurring alongside the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India, focused on deepening these crucial ties.

The meeting followed high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral defence engagements. The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by Prince of Wales and fresh from the KONKAN-25 maritime exercise with the Indian Navy, is currently conducting activities in Mumbai and Goa.

Both ministers emphasized operational interactions that enhance understanding and contribute to naval interoperability. Discussions covered the development of indigenous defence systems, underscoring 'aatmanirbharata' (self-reliance), and reaffirmed commitments to a dynamic defence partnership under the 'India-UK Vision 2035'.

