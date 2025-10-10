Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado's Call for Global Support in Venezuelan Struggle

Nobel Laureate Maria Corina Machado describes her award as a significant acknowledgment of the Venezuelan struggle. She urges global allies, including President Trump and democratic nations, to aid in Venezuela's fight for freedom. Machado stresses the importance of international support for achieving democracy in her country.

Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has hailed her award as a tremendous recognition of the Venezuelan people's ongoing struggle.

Machado emphasized that Venezuela is nearing victory and underscored the importance of support from President Trump, the United States, and Latin American allies.

In a social media post, she called on democratic nations worldwide to unite in helping Venezuela achieve freedom and democracy.

