Maria Corina Machado: Venezuelan Icon Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, making history as the first Venezuelan recipient and the sixth from Latin America. Her relentless fight against dictatorship in her country has garnered international recognition.

Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer living in hiding, dedicated her win to the people of Venezuela and U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging his support for their cause. Machado's candidacy for the presidency was blocked in 2024, preventing her from challenging President Nicolas Maduro.

The Nobel Committee recognized Machado for her courage in resisting authoritarian rule, echoing the aspirations of Venezuelans for democratic reform. Despite the controversy surrounding President Trump's remarks on deserving the prize, Machado's dedication to peace and freedom remains the focal point of her achievement.