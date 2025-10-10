BJP Accuses Congress of Misinformation Over Russia-Pakistan Jet Engine Deal
The BJP accused Congress of attempting to tarnish India's reputation using misleading media reports about Russia supplying jet engines to Pakistan. The allegations were directed at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for spreading 'fake news' and questioning PM Modi's foreign policy, which was debunked by Russia.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Congress party of attempting to damage India's image by using misleading reports to question the foreign policies of the Narendra Modi government. The reports alleged that Russia was proceeding with the supply of JF-17 jet engines to Pakistan.
Days after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns, citing a media source, the BJP launched a counterattack, especially after Russia clarified that no such agreement existed. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was 'exposed' for promoting unverified news, which he deemed to be 'fake and baseless.'
According to Patra, the Congress traditionally attempts to malign India's image before international summits. He alleged that Ramesh's comments were orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of aiding adversaries instead of responsibly opposing the government. The BJP has termed this incident a 'reckless information warfare.'
