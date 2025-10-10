Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Misinformation Over Russia-Pakistan Jet Engine Deal

The BJP accused Congress of attempting to tarnish India's reputation using misleading media reports about Russia supplying jet engines to Pakistan. The allegations were directed at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for spreading 'fake news' and questioning PM Modi's foreign policy, which was debunked by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:51 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Misinformation Over Russia-Pakistan Jet Engine Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Congress party of attempting to damage India's image by using misleading reports to question the foreign policies of the Narendra Modi government. The reports alleged that Russia was proceeding with the supply of JF-17 jet engines to Pakistan.

Days after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns, citing a media source, the BJP launched a counterattack, especially after Russia clarified that no such agreement existed. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was 'exposed' for promoting unverified news, which he deemed to be 'fake and baseless.'

According to Patra, the Congress traditionally attempts to malign India's image before international summits. He alleged that Ramesh's comments were orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of aiding adversaries instead of responsibly opposing the government. The BJP has termed this incident a 'reckless information warfare.'

TRENDING

1
Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death

Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death

 India
2
Eclipse Orchestrates Avian Symphony: Birds Serenade Under Solar Shadow

Eclipse Orchestrates Avian Symphony: Birds Serenade Under Solar Shadow

 Global
3
India U17 Triumphs in China: The Road to AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India U17 Triumphs in China: The Road to AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

 India
4
Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025