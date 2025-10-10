Left Menu

Political Chessboard: Nomination Drama Unfolds in Bihar

Nomination papers filing for Bihar elections commenced with RJD gaining a political advantage by attracting key figures from the NDA. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) revealed intentions to contest more seats as the INDIA bloc struggles with seat-sharing. Eyes are on Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party's campaign strategies.

The political landscape in Bihar sees a shake-up as the filing of nomination papers begins, with the RJD securing a strategic upper hand in the upcoming polls. On Friday, the party managed to sway pivotal figures from the BJP-led coalition, adding momentum to its electoral efforts.

Amidst the unfolding political drama, smaller parties within the INDIA bloc express impatience over ongoing seat-sharing negotiations. The CPI(M) announced its plans to have sitting MLAs file their nominations soon, aiming to compete for more seats than before, as talks continue with allies.

Notably, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is in the spotlight, with anticipation building around his campaign launch and potential candidature in Raghopur. This development signals a critical juncture as various parties strategize for advantage in the high-stakes Bihar assembly elections.

