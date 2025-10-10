Left Menu

Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death

Haryana officials demand a swift investigation into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. An FIR was filed against top police personnel, and a Special Investigation Team was formed. Political figures urge the Haryana government to meet the family's requests for justice and enhanced protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:21 IST
Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary D Suresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, D Suresh Kumar, has called for a 'fair and quick investigation' into the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, along with the immediate arrest of the implicated officials. Kumar made this statement following the lodging of an FIR against Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, the widow of the deceased. As tensions escalated, Chandigarh Police announced the formation of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe the matter. The SIT, headed by IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, aims to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation, shedding light on the grave allegations that have surfaced.

The SIT will delve into significant aspects of the case, including the charges laid out in sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, political leaders across the spectrum, including AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Congress MP Varun Chaudhry, have criticized the state government's handling of the incident. They demand a robust probe and urge authorities to safeguard the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

