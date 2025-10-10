Macron Navigates Political Turmoil Amidst Prime Minister Search

French President Emmanuel Macron is entangled in a political crisis as he attempts to appoint his sixth prime minister in less than two years. Despite pressure from leftist leaders, Macron has decided against appointing a left-friendly candidate, stirring concerns about the fragility of his government.

With France's economy at stake, Macron's strategic moves include delaying pension reforms and negotiating budget cuts. Leftist parties are demanding more influence in government decisions, risking the stability required to push through austerity measures in a divided National Assembly. The possibility of a snap election looms, with its potential risks for mainstream parties.

Central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned of serious economic repercussions, noting a possible slowdown due to political uncertainty. Opinion polls hint at the far-right National Rally (RN) gaining ground in a potential election, while tensions rise over deficit targets and France's credit rating.

(With inputs from agencies.)