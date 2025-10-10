Left Menu

Peruvian Politics in Turmoil: Jeri's Challenge

Jose Jeri assumes the Peruvian presidency amid political chaos and public outrage over heightened crime and corruption. As he forms his cabinet, Jeri faces skepticism considering recent controversies. He succeeds Dina Boluarte, removed by Congress for 'moral incapacity,' and aims to rebuild trust ahead of next year's elections.

Jose Jeri has taken on the role of Peru's president with the arduous task of assembling a new government amid growing public discontent over crime and corruption. The recent political changes come as the nation gears up for elections next year, with Jeri keen on establishing a cabinet that fosters stability.

Tasked with navigating through political instability, Jeri is forming a 19-member cabinet in the wake of Congress ousting Dina Boluarte for 'moral incapacity' due to her failure to address crime rates. This marks another shift in leadership, as Peru sees its seventh president since 2016, a trend marred by scandal and controversy.

Jeri's past controversies, including a shelved sexual assault investigation, cast doubts among Peruvians on his leadership capacity. Nevertheless, in his inaugural address, Jeri called for unity and pledged to pave the way for a reconciliatory era in Peru, seeking to complete the presidential term ending in July, ahead of the April elections.

